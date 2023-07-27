Barbie: Dancer's three months as a Ken doll in smash-hit film

Gustave DieGustave Die
Gustave Die grew up in Crook, County Durham, and studied at Dance City in Gateshead, before moving to London
By Chris Robinson
BBC News

A dancer who features in the hit comedy movie Barbie has revealed what it was like to spend months as a Ken doll.

Gustave Die, from Crook, County Durham, appears as one of 30 'Kens', alongside Hollywood star Ryan Gosling.

"We would have to shave every single hair off our bodies - then they would apply the body paint on our skin to make us look like dolls," he said.

The 28-year-old, who trained at Dance City, Gateshead, said being part of the film was an "amazing feeling".

He spent three months shooting scenes at Warner Bros. studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

Gustave Die
One of Gustave Die's characters is a 'Beach Volleyball Ken'

Gustave was introduced to Barbie star Margot Robbie, and spent much of his time shooting scenes with co-star Ryan Gosling, who some have tipped for an Oscar.

"Ryan's a very chilled guy, he's just a lovely guy," he said.

"He was very appreciative of our dancing and how we were, and the vision of it all.

"I asked him how he was finding the UK compared to the States - he loves it here, he said it's different for him, especially the accents.

"He likes to know who he is working with, which is really nice. He needed that bond with his 'Kens' - as an actor he wanted to act with purpose and build that vibe with us."

Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters
Barbie stars Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Margot Robbie who plays the title role

Gustave went through intense auditions to land his role, although he admits the storyline was kept secret from its supporting cast.

"Being a Ken doll was fun - it was also a lot of work," he said.

"It was every day for three months - our call time would be four or five in the morning, we would have to shave every single hair off our bodies, then they would apply the body paint on our skin to make us look like dolls," he said.

"It's crazy what they would do behind the scenes.

"When we saw the Barbie house it was amazing - there was a slide. I said 'this is absolutely crazy'.

"When I watched the film I thought, 'Wow, this is not what I expected', but it was amazing how they have done it, how it was all directed.

"There are some good scenes which I am happy to have been in - there's a fight sequence that leads to a dance sequence, it's one of my favourites."

Gustave Die
Gustave Die has seen the film twice, including a special screening for the cast and crew

It is not the first time professional dancer has appeared on screen.

He featured in Matilda the Musical, and has also appeared in the music videos of Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, and Unhealthy by Anne-Marie, featuring Shania Twain.

Gustave has also recently filmed for upcoming movies Wonka, Snow White, and the two-part big-screen version of musical Wicked.

Gustave Die
Gustave Die (front) and a fellow dancer on set

Now based in London, Gustave returns to the North East regularly, where he also teaches up-and-coming dance students.

"At the start I had to work so hard, especially coming from the North and going to London, it was a big move," he added.

"I think this movie will bring out a lot in people, who will think 'Right, it's time'."

Barbie is in cinemas now

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.