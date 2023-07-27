Barbie: Dancer's three months as a Ken doll in smash-hit film
A dancer who features in the hit comedy movie Barbie has revealed what it was like to spend months as a Ken doll.
Gustave Die, from Crook, County Durham, appears as one of 30 'Kens', alongside Hollywood star Ryan Gosling.
"We would have to shave every single hair off our bodies - then they would apply the body paint on our skin to make us look like dolls," he said.
The 28-year-old, who trained at Dance City, Gateshead, said being part of the film was an "amazing feeling".
He spent three months shooting scenes at Warner Bros. studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.
Gustave was introduced to Barbie star Margot Robbie, and spent much of his time shooting scenes with co-star Ryan Gosling, who some have tipped for an Oscar.
"Ryan's a very chilled guy, he's just a lovely guy," he said.
"He was very appreciative of our dancing and how we were, and the vision of it all.
"I asked him how he was finding the UK compared to the States - he loves it here, he said it's different for him, especially the accents.
"He likes to know who he is working with, which is really nice. He needed that bond with his 'Kens' - as an actor he wanted to act with purpose and build that vibe with us."
Gustave went through intense auditions to land his role, although he admits the storyline was kept secret from its supporting cast.
"Being a Ken doll was fun - it was also a lot of work," he said.
"It was every day for three months - our call time would be four or five in the morning, we would have to shave every single hair off our bodies, then they would apply the body paint on our skin to make us look like dolls," he said.
"It's crazy what they would do behind the scenes.
"When we saw the Barbie house it was amazing - there was a slide. I said 'this is absolutely crazy'.
"When I watched the film I thought, 'Wow, this is not what I expected', but it was amazing how they have done it, how it was all directed.
"There are some good scenes which I am happy to have been in - there's a fight sequence that leads to a dance sequence, it's one of my favourites."
It is not the first time professional dancer has appeared on screen.
He featured in Matilda the Musical, and has also appeared in the music videos of Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, and Unhealthy by Anne-Marie, featuring Shania Twain.
Gustave has also recently filmed for upcoming movies Wonka, Snow White, and the two-part big-screen version of musical Wicked.
Now based in London, Gustave returns to the North East regularly, where he also teaches up-and-coming dance students.
"At the start I had to work so hard, especially coming from the North and going to London, it was a big move," he added.
"I think this movie will bring out a lot in people, who will think 'Right, it's time'."
Barbie is in cinemas now
