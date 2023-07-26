Newcastle: Shaun on the Tyne model removed after being damaged
A model of Shaun the Sheep has been vandalised less than a week after being unveiled as part of a charity trail.
The hand-painted sculpture of the animated children's TV character, placed near the Tyne Theatre in Newcastle, was damaged on Tuesday.
St Oswald's Hospice, which organised the Shaun on the Tyne project, said "luckily the damage is not too severe", and it hoped to reinstall it this week.
It said the vandalism was caught on CCTV and police had been informed.
The affected Shaun, called Bar-neigh, was designed by Newcastle-born artist Valarie Smith-Lane.
It has been removed from its plinth and repairs are being carried out at the civic centre.
There are 45 individually decorated Shauns - the fleecy friend of stop-motion characters Wallace and Gromit - placed around the city as part of a summer art trail.
The sculptures will be sold at auction later this year, with proceeds being donated to the hospice.
The charity - which offers care for people of all ages with life-limiting conditions - said it was alerted to the damage on Tuesday morning by "concerned members of the public", and it removed the sculpture to "assess the situation".
"We would like to reiterate that these sculptures have been lovingly hand-painted by artists and their purpose, as well as to bring joy to people visiting them over the summer holidays, is to raise funds for St Oswald's Hospice," a spokesperson said.
"When deliberate damage is caused, this means that staff are taken away from their day jobs to deal with the situation, our artists need to be informed, our installation company - who have volunteered their time and skills - may need to be involved and of course, it may cost money to repair them.
"This money would be much better spent on its intended purpose, providing care and support to north east patients and their families who rely on St Oswald's Hospice services."
The charity has encouraged the public to contact them if they spot any further damage to the models.
