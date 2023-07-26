Newcastle United submits fan zone plan for Strawberry Place site
- Published
Newcastle United has lodged plans to create a fan zone next to its St James' Park stadium.
The site, at Strawberry Place, was recently re-acquired by the club having been sold by previous Magpies owner Mike Ashley in 2019 and earmarked for flats and offices.
The two-storey fan zone would be built using repurposed shipping containers.
Alongside a central plaza, stage and big screen, the scheme would also include several food and drink outlets.
Announcing the venture, the club said it would create a "bustling" leisure destination and, if approved, it would open by the end of 2023 for three years on the site of a former car park.
The project also involves Stack, the firm behind a number of entertainment developments across the North East, and club sponsor Sela, which specialises in events.
Club executive Darren Eales said: "Our fan zone is aimed at enhancing the experience not just for supporters visiting matches and big events at the stadium, but for people visiting the city centre seven days a week."
The planning application estimates 150 jobs would be created.
