Northumberland Line: Construction of new stations to begin
- Published
The construction of three stations for a new Northumberland rail line is set to begin.
Northumberland County Council said contracts had been exchanged for work to start on Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Seaton Delaval Stations.
The project is described as a "key milestone" to restore passenger services lost in the 1960s.
It is planned to run a half-hourly passenger service along the 18-mile (29km) lines.
The rail line, which will see six new stations in total, was granted a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) by the government last year.
Construction is already progressing at Newsham and Ashington, with 13 miles (21km) of new track installed, the council said.
Earlier this year the fourth and final underpass was created in a 100-hour operation.
Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson said progress was being made.
"We have more and more infrastructure taking shape along the line, with track going down and stations going up.
"Along with the benefits to the economy and boosts to our education and tourism sectors, this line will bring a range of green benefits to support our climate change agenda, helping to reduce congestion and improve air quality on key roads by moving people away from car travel and onto public transport."
Rail Minister Huw Merriman said the project would encourage investment and growth in the region and work "continues at pace to restore this historic railway line by next summer."
