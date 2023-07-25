Former Durham County Cricket coach charged with historical sex abuse

Cricket ball and wicketGetty Images
Michael Strange faces one charge and is due in court next Monday

A former Durham County Cricket Club coach has been charged over an allegation of historical sex abuse.

Michael Strange, 63, worked as a junior coach and scout for the club, and also played and coached at other local grassroots teams.

He was charged on 17 July with one count of indecent assault on a boy aged under 16, Northumbria Police said.

Mr Strange is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 31 July, the force added.

