Former Durham County Cricket coach charged with historical sex abuse
- Published
A former Durham County Cricket Club coach has been charged over an allegation of historical sex abuse.
Michael Strange, 63, worked as a junior coach and scout for the club, and also played and coached at other local grassroots teams.
He was charged on 17 July with one count of indecent assault on a boy aged under 16, Northumbria Police said.
Mr Strange is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 31 July, the force added.
