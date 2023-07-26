Police in North East find dangerous and unlawful lorries
Overloaded lorries with faulty tyres and uninsured drivers have been caught during a police crackdown.
The week of action across roads in the North East found three quarters of lorries and heavy goods vehicles checked were "dangerous or unlawful".
Northumbria, Durham and North Yorkshire police forces stopped 70 vehicles and found 54 were unsafe due to mechanical or vehicle defects.
Police said they posed "a significant and real danger to all road users".
Led by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), the operation with the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency and Immigration Enforcement focused on commercial vehicles using major roads.
It saw lorries and HGVs stopped near the Tyne Tunnel, Tyne Dock, Teesport and on the A1.
One 44-tonne HGV was found to have a faulty tyre with a large hole in the centre of the tread.
Another lorry was more than two-and-a-half tonnes over its legal weight, and three drivers were found to be uninsured.
Another driver was arrested after being wanted in connection with a stalking and harassment investigation.
Sgt Glen Robson, who oversaw the week of action for Northumbria Police, said: "Lorries and HGVs can pose a significant and real danger to all road users if they are driven illegally.
"Whether that's the driver being uninsured or the vehicles themselves being over the legal weight limit or having serious defects, all these scenarios increase the risk of causing serious or fatal injuries to your family member or your loved one."
