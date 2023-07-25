Fatfield pub staff praised for saving man from river
Staff at a riverside pub have been praised for saving a man from the water.
Workers at The River Bar in Fatfield, Washington, threw a line to the man and pulled him to safety, the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said.
The business is one of many in the region to have taken part in throw-bag training run by the brigade and RNLI.
The TWFRS said it was sharing the story of the 24 June rescue to coincide with World Drowning Prevention Day.
Chef Tyler Wemyss, 19, raised the alarm with door supervisor Kieron Hughes and customer Matthew Cadas using the life-saving equipment from behind the bar to pluck the man, who was trapped in the water, to safety.
Firefighters, paramedics and police officers attended with the man deemed safe and uninjured.
A throw bag is a rescue device - often used in kayaking and other water sports - with rope stuffed loosely inside which can come out when the bag is thrown to someone.
Steve Thomas, of TWFRS, said: "It's wonderful to think that friends and family of people rescued using the throw-bags are able to spend more precious time with their loved ones because of an intervention using essential water safety training and equipment.
"I want to say a massive well done to everyone who sprang into action who all helped to save the man's life."
Mr Wemyss said he had just left the bar after a busy shift when he heard a woman crying and a man screaming for help.
Mr Cadas, 26, was a customer on the evening of the incident but had worked as a bar supervisor at the venue until 2018.
He and Mr Hughes used their mobile phone torches to find the distressed man before using the throw bag.
Mr Cadas said he felt proud and relieved after the rescue, adding: "I was over the moon that the lad was safe."
