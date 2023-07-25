Ashington teacher who tricked teens into sex acts banned
- Published
A teacher jailed for tricking teenage boys into performing sex acts on camera has been banned from teaching for life.
Dean Davidson, 41, was jailed for 17 years in July 2021 after admitting 18 offences against 27 victims, some under the age of 13.
Davidson posed as both boys and girls on social media to ensnare victims. He then cajoled them into performing sex acts and secretly recorded them.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said he was "calculating".
It said Davidson, of Ashington, Northumberland, breached the trust placed in him as a teacher and the secretary of state also ruled he would be unable to teach in England.
At the time of his sentencing, prosecutors said Davidson was "a dangerous offender" who used social media to contact and trick the boys into performing sexual acts on camera.
Davidson, without their knowledge, made recordings of those videos, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
'Breached position of trust'
The TRA said Davidson had been contacted in prison but declined to take part in its proceedings which meant they were "unable to test the veracity" of Davidson's claims in court of having "remorse and insight".
They said it was clear Davidson "breached his position of trust and safeguarding role as a teacher" and the harm he had caused was "significant".
He was also found in possession of 1,000 indecent images of children including some in the most serious category, the TRA said.
His behaviour "would affect public confidence in the teaching profession", the teaching agency said, adding the probation service said he posed a "very high risk of harm to children".
David Oatley, a decision maker on behalf of the secretary of state for education, agreed with the TRA's banning recommendation.
When considering the length of the ban, Mr Oatley said Davidson's conduct was "far outside that which could be tolerated" by an "ordinary intelligent and well-informed citizen".
He said it was necessary for public confidence that Davidson never be able to apply to become a teacher again.
The ban applies to any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.
