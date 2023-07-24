Jason Lord murdered after saying hello to girl in street
A "brutal" killer has been found guilty of the murder of a man who had greeted a girl he passed in the street.
Jason Lord, 50, had said hello to the child as he was walking towards his home in Kenton, Newcastle, on 20 January, Northumbria Police said.
After hearing of the brief exchange, Steven Walton, 42, of The Crossway, Kenton, drove after Mr Lord and repeatedly stamped on his head.
Walton was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court and will be sentenced on Tuesday.
Northumbria Police said Mr Lord had been drinking before he briefly acknowledged the girl in passing as he walked towards his flat on the Montagu Estate.
Walton was told about the exchange and set off in a car to find Mr Lord.
By the time Walton found him Mr Lord had lost his balance and was lying on the ground some 200 yards from his home, police said.
Walton kicked and stamped on his victim's head, shouting and swearing at the defenceless man, before leaving him for dead.
Mr Lord was found by a neighbour who called the emergency services but he was confirmed dead at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Angela Hudson said Mr Lord was "simply walking home" when he greeted the girl "as anyone might have done".
She said Walton's response was "entirely hysterical" and "his decision to jump in a car and then carry out this brutal attack have destroyed more than one life forever".
