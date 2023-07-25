Durham's Abbey Leisure Centre reopens after 10-month refurb
A leisure centre is reopening after a 10-month refurbishment.
Durham County Council said it has revamped gym and fitness studios at Abbey Leisure Centre in Durham.
They have also installed power-assisted equipment for people recovering from health conditions, the first of its kind in a council-run centre.
The centre reopened for existing members on Monday with new members welcome from 7 August when a new cafe will also open.
The council said it has installed more than 80 pieces of new gym equipment while the studios will have a "purpose-built cycling experience".
A range of fitness classes will be held while the Move Hub aims to help people with limited mobility and other health issues.
James Rowlandson, cabinet member for resources, investment, and assets, said: "Exercising brings huge physical, mental, and social benefits to a person's wellbeing.
"As such, we've ensured that the refurbished centre includes new accessible technology to help more people become and stay active, supporting our residents to live long and independent lives."
An adventure play area featuring trampolines and soft play will open on Thursday.
The centre had been closed since September.
The council has pledged to refurbish or rebuild a number of leisure centres across the county.
