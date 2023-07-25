County Durham men attempt world pool-playing record
Two friends are attempting to chalk up a new world record by playing pool continuously for 111 hours while raising money for charity.
Colin Pilcher and Marc Murray, from County Durham, will embark on the challenge from 07:00 BST and intend to spend nearly five days potting balls.
They set the record by playing for 72 hours in 2011 then made a second break in 2013 by playing for 88 hours.
The current world record stands at 105 hours.
They will rack up an estimated 1,000 games during their attempt at Hooch's in Consett.
Mr Pilcher said: "It's a strange one because people think it's more the sleep deprivation that gets you, but you're walking around a pool table which might not sound strenuous.
"If you're doing that for five days, you do feel like you've probably ran a marathon after it. It's very tough on the body.
"Your back is aching, your neck is aching, and by the end of it you're practically standing up taking your shots because it's difficult to get down any longer."
The duo hope to pocket £10,000 for the charities National Deaf Children's Society and If You Care Share Foundation.
Mr Murray has two deaf children and wants to "give something back" to the charity.
Mr Pilcher said: "We will be keeping a score. I'd probably say I would be the better pool player because I regularly play, whereas Marc doesn't play as much these days.
"The last two times we played I won both games, but only by about 10 or 15 frames."
The endurance challenge will finish on Saturday.
