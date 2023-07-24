Sunderland drivers warned as bus lane cameras come into force
- Published
Drivers in Sunderland are being warned about potential bus gate fines as traffic enforcement cameras go live.
The cameras, which have been installed at the bus only sections of Dene Street, Silksworth and Brancepath Road, Washington, came into force earlier.
Sunderland City Council said there will be a two-week grace period and those who break the rules will be given a £70 fine.
The cameras are the first to be used by the council under national legislation.
Deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree said the cameras were about "helping and improving road safety" and the "vast majority" of drivers were already following the bus-only restrictions in place.
Both locations have had restrictions for several years - Silksworth was introduced in 2018 and the Washington restriction dates back to 2012.
The council said income generated by bus lane fines could only be used for further works on highways, public transport and environmental projects.
A third camera is due to be installed in Holmeside in Sunderland city centre later this year.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.