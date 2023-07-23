Newcastle's Central Motorway reopens after fire-hit site demolished

The building was demolished over the weekendNewcastle City Council
The building was demolished over the weekend

Newcastle's Central Motorway has fully reopened after demolition work on a fire-hit building was completed ahead of schedule.

The site, which included the former For Your Eyes Only club, in Carliol Square, was engulfed by flames three weeks ago.

The major A167 road had been due to reopen on Monday morning, after being shut one-way since early Friday.

Eight children were arrested on suspicion of arson after the three-storey building was destroyed.

Jack Ryan
Some 50 firefighters tackled a blaze at the three-storey site on 28 June

At its height 50 firefighters tackled the flames, which produced large plumes of smoke across the city.

The Central Motorway was shut northbound after the fire until one of two lanes reopened on 7 July, with a 30mph speed limit in place.

Those arrested over the blaze, who are aged between 11 and 16, have been released on bail.

