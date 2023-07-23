Four arrested after hearse halts Gateshead football match
Four men have been arrested after a football match was called off due to a hearse being driven on to the pitch.
The pre-season friendly between Dunston and Gateshead on Friday was abandoned at half-time after the vehicle, along with another car, disrupted play at Dunston's UTS Stadium, Tyne and Wear.
Northumbria Police said three men - two aged 19 and one aged 32 - had been arrested on suspicion of affray.
A man, 41, was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
All four men remain in police custody.
