Four arrested after hearse halts Gateshead football match

A hearse on Dunston's pitchSupplied
The hearse was left on the pitch following the incident

Four men have been arrested after a football match was called off due to a hearse being driven on to the pitch.

The pre-season friendly between Dunston and Gateshead on Friday was abandoned at half-time after the vehicle, along with another car, disrupted play at Dunston's UTS Stadium, Tyne and Wear.

Northumbria Police said three men - two aged 19 and one aged 32 - had been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A man, 41, was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

All four men remain in police custody.

