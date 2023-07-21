Newcastle's Central Motorway shuts northbound for demolition
- Published
A fire-hit ex-club will be demolished at the weekend, causing the major road in front of it to shut one way.
Eight children were held on suspicion of arson after the old For Your Eyes Only club in Carliol Square, Newcastle, was engulfed in fire three weeks ago.
The A167 Central Motorway, near the Swan House roundabout, has been shut northbound since 05:00 BST.
Newcastle City Council said it hoped all lanes of the road would fully reopen by Monday morning.
The disused three-storey building was devastated by the blaze on 28 June.
At its height 50 firefighters tackled the flames, which produced large plumes of smoke across the city.
Eight children, aged between 11 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have been released on bail.
The Central Motorway was completely shut northbound after the fire until one of two lanes reopened on 7 July, with a 30mph speed limit in place.
