Tyne Bridge: 'Crippling congestion' warning over repairs
Drivers are being warned Tyne Bridge repair work will cause "crippling" congestion over the next three years.
Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon said motorists must consider other routes, with the crossing cut to one lane each way from next year.
Preliminary works are due in September with scaffolding put up and caring for the famous kittiwake nests.
The larger scale repair works, made possible by a government investment of £35.3m, will begin next year.
Mr Gannon told a meeting earlier this week it was now the job of the local authority to make residents across the North East aware of the plans and to help people find alternative travel routes.
"It's not just that it's an iconic symbol of Tyneside, it is a vital transport link for the region," he said.
"It is entirely right and we have no option but to carry out these works."
'I didn't know'
About 70,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day, but once works are in full swing it is expected to drop by 50%.
Over the coming months, Gateshead Council will raise awareness among motorists to try to ease congestion during the works.
Mr Gannon said there could not be a situation where people attempted to cross the bridge on the first day of work and said "I didn't know that was happening".
"We want the message out really strongly to the people of the North East of England that yes we are proud to do this, the bridge will be brought up to its glory to celebrate its 100 anniversary," he said.
"But the inevitable consequence of having to do something that is unavoidable is we are going to have reduced capacity on the bridge for three years and it is going to cause huge congestion and people need to start making alternative provisions."
