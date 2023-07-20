Blyth: 'Struggling' shopping centre bought by council
- Published
A "struggling" shopping centre that has just eight occupied units and was due to shut next year has been purchased by a council.
Northumberland County Council has acquired the Keel Row Shopping Centre on Regent Street, Blyth, ahead of plans to redevelop the site.
The complex was no longer "commercially viable" following the impact of the Covid pandemic, the council said.
It said it is working with businesses to find alternative premises.
The shopping centre, car park and an empty property on Bridge Street has been included in the sale from Northumberland Estates.
The land will be repurposed as part of a £90m programme to regenerate the area, with work starting early next year.
Michael O'Driscoll, from Northumberland Estates, said there had been "sustained decline in tenancies", with just eight out of 25 units in use.
He said despite additional investment pumped into the site, the legacy of the Covid pandemic had been "incredibly tough" on businesses.
"We have been trading at a loss for a considerable period which is unsustainable. The tenants have been made aware of the sale and the proposed plans.
"I appreciate that this is disappointing news but our agreement with the council means that there is now time to plan for the future and attract new opportunities that will bring the town back to life."
'Support offered'
Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for supporting business and opportunities, said the shopping centre had been an "important part of life in Blyth".
But he said "despite the efforts of the owner, the managing agent and everyone who works there", it could not continue.
"We've known for some time the centre was likely to close and that the owners were considering options for closure, sale and non-retail development."
The centre has a mix of retailers and charity shops including EE, New Look, Superdrug and YMCA.
Mr Ploszaj said while the closure was "disappointing " the council was liaising with tenants "to see if they can relocate in the town centre wherever possible, and offer support to employees".
However, he said it paved the way for the redevelopment of the town centre, which includes investment in educational and cultural activities and facilities.
He said once regeneration works were complete the town will be "more welcome, safe and a popular place to visit".
Earlier this year, plans for a new cinema and cultural hub in the town were announced as part of the area's regeneration.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.