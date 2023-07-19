Shaun the Sheep statues and art trail opens in Newcastle
Published
Giant sculptures of Wallace and Gromit's fleecy friend Shaun the Sheep have been placed across Tyneside as part of an art trail.
In total 45 individually decorated Shauns have been released around Newcastle city centre.
It follows previous events which came to life in the shape of the Great North Snowdogs in 2016 and Elmer's Great North Parade in 2019.
Proceeds from the trail will be donated to a hospice helping young people.
Created by Aardman, Shaun the Sheep is a popular animated figure from TV shows and films.
The colourful models - all bearing unique designs created by artists from the region and further afield - have been positioned alongside some of the city's landmarks.
A printed map or app will point people in the right direction to find a "Shaun on the Tyne" and profits from the trail will support St Oswald's Hospice - which helps young people, children and babies living with life-limiting and incurable conditions.
The event also features 70 smaller 'Little Shaun' sculptures, painted by schools and youth groups, which will also be displayed in 13 flocks at indoor venues.
All the statues will be auctioned in October and the funds raised will go to the charity.
Previous art trails for St Oswald's Hospice have raised thousands - the Snowdogs trail in 2016 raised £367,000 and four years ago dozens of Elmer the Elephant sculptures raised £182,000 when they went under the hammer.
