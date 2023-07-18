Teesside University: TV architect George Clarke awarded honorary degree
Architect and TV presenter George Clarke has returned to his native North East to be awarded an honorary degree from Teesside University.
The Sunderland-born designer, who has fronted Channel 4 shows Restoration Man and Amazing Spaces, received a Doctor of Arts at a ceremony on Monday.
"It's an honour and a privilege - and to be sharing a day with so many graduates is fantastic," he said.
More than 5,500 Teesside University students will graduate over five days.
Clarke, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, studied architecture at Newcastle University and graduated with a first-class degree.
He also holds an honorary fellowship from Sunderland University and an honorary doctorate from Northumbria University.
"It's nearly 28 years to the day that I graduated with my degree from Newcastle University and it honestly feels like five minutes ago," he added.
'Home is powerful'
He has worked with students from Teesside in design challenges and visits.
He also helped design the university's library in 1995, which he described as "his first big leap" into being an architect after graduating.
"It's fantastic, it's always lovely being back in the North East anyway, I love it, I kind of miss home a lot," he said.
"We are making a new series about going home - it was an idea that I came up with pretty recently.
"Even though I don't live in Washington or Sunderland anymore, my mam's still there, all my family is still there, and I love going back and that just shows how powerful home is."
A total of 15 ceremonies will be held on campus over five days.
Former Teesside University governor Paul Booth CBE will be awarded a Doctor of Engineering on Tuesday.
Vice-Chancellor Paul Croney said: "I am incredibly proud of each and every one of our graduates, who have demonstrated incredible commitment, determination and dedication to achieve their awards.
"I am also delighted to be awarding honorary degrees this year to two individuals who have set exceptionally high standards in their own professions.
"I am sure their examples will provide inspiration to our graduates as they embark on their own careers."
