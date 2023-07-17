Jamie Driscoll: North of Tyne mayor quits Labour party
North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll has resigned from Labour after being blocked by the party from running for another role in the North East.
He was barred from the shortlist of candidates for the expanded North East authority after an onstage appearance with film director Ken Loach in March.
Mr Driscoll said people were fed up with being controlled by Westminster.
"Millions of people feel the parties in Westminster don't speak for them," he said in a statement.
"They want decisions made closer to home - and not by people who are controlled by party HQs in London."
The left-leaning mayor said he would continue in post as an independent and would seek to stand as an independent in the mayoralty contest.
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour had "clear high standards" for its candidates.
Speaking to the BBC's World at One, she said that she did not know all the details but that "what we're all working for, is to get a Labour government".
Asked whether there was any sadness that the Labour left feel squeezed out, she said: "We've always been a party that has people from all sorts of different views and perspectives, and that needs to continue, that's really important to who we are.
"It's also important that we focus together on making sure we've got great candidates to stand for election."
