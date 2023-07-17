Jamie Driscoll: North of Tyne mayor quits Labour party
North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll has resigned from Labour after being blocked by the party from running for another role in the North East.
He was reportedly barred from the shortlist of candidates for the role of North East mayor over an appearance with film director Ken Loach in March.
Mr Driscoll said people were fed up with being controlled by Westminster.
"Millions of people feel the parties in Westminster don't speak for them," he said in a statement.
"They want decisions made closer to home - and not by people who are controlled by party HQs in London."
The left-leaning mayor said he would continue in post as an independent and would seek to stand as an independent in the inaugural North East mayor election next year.
'Broken promise'
Mr Driscoll made his announcements moments after it was revealed Labour had selected Kim McGuinness as its candidate for North East mayor.
The 38-year-old is the current Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.
In a scathing resignation letter, Mr Driscoll told Sir Keir: "Given you have barred me from running as North East mayor, despite being incumbent mayor, I have no other choice.
"In 2020 you told me to my face that you would "inspire people to come together... disciplining people to be united is going nowhere". You've broken that promise."
Mr Driscoll said it was with a "heavy heart and deep disappointment" that he was leaving the party, which he had been a member of since 1985.
He said Sir Keir had "U-turned on so many promises", including a pledge to end university tuition fees and spend £28bn a year on tackling climate change, and accused the party leader of being "not interested in hope and change".
In a subsequent tweet, Mr Driscoll said he required about £150,000 to run for mayor as an independent and vowed he would stand if he could muster an initial £25,000 via online crowdfunding.
The new role covers Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham, as part of a combined authority and follows a £1.4bn devolution deal which will give the holder powers over transport, housing and skills.
'Stitched up'
In his letter, the mayor wrote: "You'd think the Labour Leadership would shout about my integrity and success.
"But when push comes to shove, they only want candidates who'll do what they're told by party HQ. I have hundreds telling me they want an experienced, independent North East voice.
"Independents have won mayoral elections many times.
"Most famously, after Labour stitched up Ken Livingstone to stop him running for London Mayor in 2000. He won by a landslide, 667,877 to Labour's 223,884."
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour had "clear high standards" for its candidates.
Speaking to the BBC's World at One, she said that she did not know all the details but that "what we're all working for, is to get a Labour government".
Asked whether there was any sadness that the Labour left feel squeezed out, she said: "We've always been a party that has people from all sorts of different views and perspectives, and that needs to continue, that's really important to who we are.
"It's also important that we focus together on making sure we've got great candidates to stand for election."
