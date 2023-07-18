Newcastle: Central Motorway closure remains weeks on from fire
Road closures remain in place almost three weeks after a fire at a derelict building in Newcastle city centre.
The former For Your Eyes Only club in Cariol Square was devastated by the blaze on 28 June.
Eight children, aged between 11 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have been released on bail.
It is unclear when the northbound carriageway on the A167(M) Central Motorway, which has been closed since the fire, will fully reopen.
One of the two lanes reopened on 7 July, with a 30mph speed limit in place.
The fire-damaged building has now been earmarked for demolition.
Last month, senior figures at the emergency services said the decision to close roads had "not been taken lightly".
Council bosses have confirmed that they have not yet been able to begin the process of tearing down the building.
Newcastle City Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Northumbria Police remains in control of the burnt-out site, which it must hand over to the local authority before any demolition work can begin.
