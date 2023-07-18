North Tyneside youngsters turning mushrooms and hay into art
Primary school children are using mushroom fungus to design an unusual art trail.
Pupils from Rockcliffe First School in Whitley Bay are making the art from so-called "mushroom plastic".
Made from reishi mushrooms and hay - the material is light, biodegradable, and can be moulded into any shape.
Organisers hope the children will be inspired by using the next generation substance which is described as low carbon and non toxic.
Described as a kind of "mushroom polystyrene", Adam Cooper from Threads in the Ground - the organisation behind the project - says the material has plenty of uses in the fight against climate change.
"We're using a cutting-edge eco-material made using fungus. All the children have been designing their own living sculptures from this material."
He said: "74% of adults experience climate anxiety and we're making more opportunities for people to play and experiment with climate change ideas."
The root structure of mushrooms when combined with food waste or sawdust can turn the humble fungi, when compressed, into a construction materials, such as brick-like or insultation panels.
To create their models the pupils pulped a mixture of straw and fungus to fill a pre-prepared mould, which the fungus colonises by expanding and growing in the space.
Among them Evan, Nate and Finley were hoping to create a solar system, forest and a big heart.
Between them, they described the building material as "smelling of porridge oats" and feeling like a "slimy snake".
School's sustainability coordinator Elisha Ratcliffe who runs the eco club said: "We have eco warriors that are so passionate, children who are in nursery and reception who can absolutely understand the bigger issues by using art as a medium.
"What a privilege that we can be part of future solutions."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.