Seaham Conservative Club fined for 'death match'
- Published
A club that hosted a "death match" wrestling event in front of families has been fined, a council said.
The show, at the Conservative Club in Seaham, County Durham, in April 2022 saw blood-soaked performers attacked with garden tools and glass.
At Peterlee Magistrates' Court the club admitted three charges including hosting the event without a suitable licence, Durham County Council said.
The authority's investigation followed several complaints from the public.
Footage taken during the event showed the two performers being cut with a garden strimmer and having glass lighting tubes smashed over them as the audience of about 80 people watched on, just yards from the violence.
Complaints the event was not suitable for children - who were seen in the footage and heard in the audience - were made to the local authority.
The club was fined £300, ordered to pay £550 in costs and also made to pay a £120 victim surcharge, the council, which brought the prosecution, said.
Speaking after the event in 2022, James Barrass of Colliery Championship Wrestling (CCW) apologised but said the audience had enjoyed it.
The East Durham-based promoter claimed the match, between wrestlers Ronnie Thatcher and Blizzard, "escalated" and he said the weapons were used without his prior knowledge.
He admitted the event "wasn't everyone's cup of tea", adding: "We have apologised but how many times do you say sorry? How many times do you have to be penalised in life?"
On the injuries the men suffered, he added medics were present and they "didn't have to do too much".
He said there had been "a couple of scratches here and there".
Durham County Council said the club was charged with holding the event despite not being licensed for such activity, that children were present after 22:00 without licensing authorisation and that alcohol was sold to non-members without having a premises licence or temporary event notice.
What is 'death match' wrestling?
A "death match" is a style of hardcore wrestling in which participants use a wide range of objects and weapons.
The format was popular throughout the 1990s with promoters such as WWF (which became WWE) and ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) hosting hardcore matches and championships.
Well-known performers including Terry Funk and Mick Foley became renowned for their "death match" shows, including matches where the ring's rope was replaced with barbed wire.
Although these matches are no longer on mainstream television, there are a number of UK promoters who specialise in them.
Durham Police, which had previously probed the event, said there were no ongoing investigations.
CCW has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.