Kim McGuinness: Labour selects PCC as North East mayor candidate
Labour has selected Kim McGuinness as its candidate for North East mayor.
The 38-year-old is the current Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner and was chosen by party members from a shortlist of three.
The new role covers Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham, as part of a combined authority and will be elected by the public in 2024.
It follows a £1.4bn devolution deal which would give the holder powers over transport, housing and skills.
Speaking after her selection was confirmed, Ms McGuinness said her "number one priority" would be to end child poverty.
"I'm standing to be North East Mayor, because I have a vision for our region," she added.
"Together we can reclaim our ambition and make the North East the real home of opportunity."
Ms McGuinness made a shortlist including former MEP Paul Brannen and Newcastle city councillor Nicu Ion.
It followed controversy after Jamie Driscoll, Labour's current elected North of Tyne Mayor, failed to make the party's final selection.
Other political parties are yet to choose their candidates.
