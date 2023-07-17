Simon Birch killing: Adam Jenkins jailed for Newbottle manslaughter
A man who killed his sister's violent boyfriend at the end of a Christmas Day party has been jailed for eight years.
Simon Birch, 39, was fatally wounded in the neck at the home of Adam Jenkins in Newbottle, Sunderland, at about 23:20 GMT on 25 December 2021.
Jenkins, 36, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter by a Newcastle Crown Court jury.
Mr Birch's family said he was beating his "demons" and his devastating death had "stolen the joy of Christmas".
Jurors were told Mr Birch had been in a relationship with Jenkins' sister Emma for two-and-a-half years and there had been multiple incidents of domestic abuse and violence.
The couple were invited to Jenkins' home to celebrate Christmas with the rest of the family, but at the end of the party Mr Birch launched a violent attack on his girlfriend.
Jenkins had told jurors he believed Mr Birch had killed his sister after multiple punches left her unconscious and bleeding on the living room floor.
He said he had got locked in the kitchen while Mr Birch was pushed outside, but he could still hear shouting and screaming which made him fear for the rest of his family.
Jenkins, who ran a successful bricklaying agency, said he could not remember picking up three knives from the kitchen but assumed he would have done so to arm himself, Ms Jenkins and his partner Natalie Shaw against further attacks from Mr Birch.
He also said he could not remember inflicting the fatal wound in the driveway but did recall trying to perform CPR on Mr Birch in the aftermath.
