Sunderland A19 crash sees four injured as man arrested
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after four people were taken to hospital following a crash.
Emergency services were called to the A19 southbound near Sunderland at about 20:10 BST on Saturday.
The crash, between the A1231 and A183 junctions, involved a silver Mercedes and black MG, Northumbria Police said.
The 30-year-old, who had been driving the Mercedes, has since been released on police bail.
The road was closed for three hours while emergency services were at the scene.
Police said two male passengers from the Mercedes were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A further male made off on foot, but has been urged to come forward so officers can check his condition.
A woman, 49, and a man, 46, who had been in the MG were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
"This was a serious collision which resulted in a number of people requiring hospital treatment for a variety of injuries and we wish them all a full recovery," Sgt Russell Surrey said.
"We are currently working to establish to circumstances which led up to this collision and would appreciate any help and support from the public, who might have seen what happened."
