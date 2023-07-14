Sunderland runner attack: CCTV images of man released
Detectives investigating an attack on a woman who was grabbed while out running have released images of a man they want to trace.
The victim, in her 40s, was running in Dame Dorothy Street, Sunderland, towards Roker Marina, when she stopped on a path and was assaulted.
It happened just after midnight on 30 June, before the man made off towards the Queen Victoria Hotel.
The woman suffered injuries to her neck and was left shaken.
She raised the alarm at a nearby service station.
Additional patrols were put in place and a number of inquiries have already been carried out, including a full review of CCTV, Northumbria Police said.
The force added the man in CCTV images, who was in the area at the time of the attack, could have information to help the investigation.
Det Insp John Baines said: "This incident will no doubt have caused some concern across the community and I want to offer reassurance that we are doing all we can to establish exactly what has happened and find the person responsible.
"The victim has been offered support and I would like to thank her for her bravery and co-operation at this time.
"We have carried out a range of inquiries, including speaking with a number of people who came forward following our previous appeal, and reviewed CCTV.
"The man, or anyone who knows him is asked to get in touch with us."
