Berwick boy with cancer gets dream police escort to hospital
- Published
An eight-year-old boy with blood cancer had his dreams come true after a surprise police escort to hospital.
JoJo, who has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia for more than three-and-a-half years, wants to be a police officer when he is older.
When the youngster was unable to visit a County Durham station as he was too ill, officers went to him instead.
"It was the best experience of my entire life," said the schoolboy from Berwick, Northumberland.
"I can't believe it happened to me and I will never forget it, thank you everyone."
JoJo had been due to visit Spennymoor-based Durham Roads and Armed Policing Unit to have a look around, meet the officers and see their vehicles.
However, due to his deteriorating condition he has not been able to attend.
Having been so moved by his story, officers still wanted to do something special for him, so they took a training ride opportunity to pay him a surprise visit at home before escorting him to hospital last week.
Four motorcycle outriders ensured JoJo travelled in style to Newcastle's Great North Children's Hospital where he got a chance to sit on the bikes and meet the officers.
He was also given some police memorabilia to take home with him.
"I don't think I will ever be able to put into words just how much JoJo loved it; he had the best time ever, thank you so much to everyone involved," said mum Claire.
"It's been a long time since I've seen him so emotional, but in a happy way.
"He has been through so much and these words do not feel good enough for what you have done for him - thank you."
Although still undergoing treatment and intensive chemotherapy, JoJo is expected to "ring the bell" in September.
Insp Kevin Salter, from Durham Constabulary, said: "JoJo's story has touched the hearts of us all, and it was a privilege and an honour to be in a position to do this for him.
"He has been extremely brave, through what only can be described as a journey no child should ever have to experience.
"To see his face light up and full of excitement, despite everything he's gone through - and still going through - made everything so worthwhile."
