Sunderland lifeboat named after man who died in plane crash
The mother of a former RNLI volunteer who died in a plane crash has helped to launch a lifeboat named after him.
Andrew Cantle had served as part of the Sunderland lifeboat crew before becoming an airline pilot.
After his death in 2011, at the age of 27, thousands of pounds was raised to buy a new inshore D-class vessel in his memory.
His mother, Ann Cantle, said he was "back where he belongs, helping to save lives at sea".
"He loved his time on the crew and it is an absolute honour to see an inshore lifeboat carrying his name supporting the team," she said.
During his time at the RNLI, from 2000 to 2008, Mr Cantle took part in 65 emergency missions and rescued 66 people, the charity said.
He later moved to Rawcliffe near York, along with his partner Beth, before the plane he was co-piloting crashed at Cork Airport in Ireland.
After family and friends raised money in honour of him, the RNLI commissioned a new lifeboat to be stationed in Sunderland.
The vessel, named Thee Andy Cantle, will undergo sea trials before helping crews to carry out rescues near cliffs, confined places and shallow water.
Helmsmen Paul Nicholson and Mark Cleminson both worked with Mr Cantle and were among those at the boat's launch.
Mr Nicholson said everybody knew "how much being part of the station meant to Andrew and his family".
He said: "We are delighted to see Thee Andy Cantle take to the water for the first time in Sunderland.
"We are looking forward to being the custodians of this new lifeboat which will allow our volunteers to go on to rescue and save many more lives in the years to come."
Ms Cantle added: "I would also like to thank everyone who donated to his memorial fund, making this possible."
