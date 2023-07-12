BAE Systems munitions order creates 100 Washington jobs
About 100 new jobs are to be created on Wearside after BAE Systems secured a £280m munitions order.
The firm said the contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will create more than 200 jobs in total, with half of those being based in Washington.
The production staff will be working on a new machining line making 155mm artillery shells.
Charles Woodburn, chief executive of the firm, said the order would create "highly-skilled" jobs.
The other new jobs will be created at the firm's site in Glascoed, South Wales.
"We're incredibly proud of our role in delivering equipment to protect our armed forces and as the Ministry of Defence's long-term strategic partner for munitions supply, we're actively mobilising our operations in support of our Nato allies," Mr Woodburn said.
"This multimillion-pound investment will enable us to significantly ramp up production and sustain vital sovereign capability to deliver cutting-edge munitions, whilst creating and sustaining highly-skilled jobs across the UK."
Lee Smurthwaite, programme director at BAE Systems in Washington, said the contract was important to "increase capacity" and create jobs.
