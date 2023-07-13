Girl, 8, saves grandad from drowning in swimming pool
An eight-year-old girl has been hailed a hero for saving her grandad from drowning at a swimming pool.
Popsie, from County Durham, rescued 83-year-old Ken Simmons when she saw him struggling in the deep end at Stanley Swimming Baths on 5 July.
Mr Simmons, who recently suffered a stroke, got into trouble when he lost control of his arms and legs.
Popsie said she saw him "going down" in the water and dragged him to the poolside where a lifeguard intervened.
Mr Simmons said: "Popsie wanted to go to the deep end so I swam up and I was struggling.
"My arms started to go and I could feel myself going down, I swallowed water and couldn't shout."
Popsie's mother Claire Simmons, from Witton Gilbert, said: "She realised his breathing sounded different and he was in trouble - so she grabbed hold of him and took him to the side of the pool, as the lifeguard was at the bottom of the pool.
"Someone else saw what she was doing and alerted the lifeguard who pulled him out of the water."
She said Popsie who had her first swimming lesson at eight weeks old and was "a strong swimmer and super confident in water".
"I'm really shocked that she did it but she's such a caring person and said she would never let anything happen to grandad - and her love for him just took over," Ms Simmons added.
"She said he was 'as light as a feather, it was fine'."
Popsie added that she would encourage everyone to learn to swim: "I really enjoy it, and you should go swimming in case someone is in trouble and you could save them, or you might get in trouble and then you might drown."
