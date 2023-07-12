Seaham development thrown out by councillors over size
Plans for a new building in a seaside town have been thrown out because the building would be "too big".
Residents raised concerns over the proposal to build a three-storey development on Seaham's North Terrace.
The plans, which originally included a larger four-storey building, were initially refused in 2021.
Now Durham County Council's planning committee has agreed to refuse the revised plans.
Developer David Gill said the building would provide the opportunity for new bars or restaurants and the creation of flats on the patch of disused land.
Meanwhile, he said it would create more than 60 jobs and "positively contribute to a vibrant promenade".
Mr Gill appealed against the initial rejection to the planning inspector and still failed to receive approval, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Wasteland'
Residents said there were already enough eateries in the town, and said the land should be turned into a green space instead.
At the meeting councillors heard further concerns including parking constraints and the size of the site, compared with neighbouring buildings.
Seaham councillor David McKenna said that although he appreciated the redevelopment of the town, the plans "did not sit with him" and they would be "completely out of character".
"We need to consider the impact it will have on residents - it's going to be huge," he said.
He added that despite the plot of land "looking like wasteland", the council needed to "keep the character of the area and that is our heritage".
