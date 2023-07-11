Holly Newton: Tree planted in memory of stabbed teenager
- Published
A service has been held in memory of a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death in a market town.
Holly Newton, 15, was wounded in Hexham, Northumberland, in January and died in hospital.
A holly tree and plaque were placed in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth High School, allowing her friends and fellow students to remember her.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with the teenager's murder.
Holly's mum, Micala Trussler, spoke at the service, where she thanked the community for their support.
She told the gathering that it gave her "a lot of comfort" knowing her two youngest children, who will attend the school, will be able to see the "beautiful memorial" to their sister.
"I think she would have loved it and I think she would be glad that her friends have something," MS Trussler said.
"She really struggled in the past but when she came to this school she was a lot more settled and the school and the teachers and the friends that she made really contributed to that.
"It's nice what's been done but also we shouldn't have to do it - it shouldn't be there, so it's very, very mixed emotions and it's hard watching my children having to see that as well."
Students wore Holly's favourite colour purple at the service, held on Tuesday, where a classmate played a violin.
Neil Seaton, head of school, said: "I think it's really important for them [the students] that we remember Holly.
"They have a place where they can come where her memory is alive and even future generations of young people who come through this school will know that she was with us - and the impact that she had on our school."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.