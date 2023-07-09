Groom skydives into wedding ceremony
- Published
An Army veteran has arrived at his own wedding in daredevil style - parachuting into the grounds of a 14th Century castle.
Chris Parkes, who lost a leg while serving in Afghanistan, skydived into Langley Castle, in Hexham, accompanied by nine groomsmen
The 34-year-old, from County Durham, said the group had trained for six months for this specific jump.
He said the jump had been "infinitely more stressful" than the wedding.
His wife, Pippa, who is also a keen skydiver, said despite the grand entrance her new husband still had not managed to steal the spotlight from her.
"Chris is allowed to have a little fancy thing in the day," she said.
"I get the big, fancy dress. He gets the fancy skydive".
The group said they hoped to have set a new world record for the largest wedding party made up of groom and groomsmen to skydive in to a wedding venue.
