Gordon Gault: Twelfth person charged over Newcastle teen's stabbing
- Published
A twelfth person has been charged by detectives investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy.
Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was stabbed in the Elswick area of Newcastle in November.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder and was due before magistrates on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Matt Steel of Northumbria Police said the force wanted to "secure justice for Gordon's family" and find out what had happened.
Last week, five 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were charged with murder and were remanded in secure youth accommodation.
The youths cannot be identified by the media because of their ages.
On Wednesday three 16-year-old boys and two men, aged 18 and 28, were charged with violent disorder in connection with Gordon's death.
"A total of 12 people have now been charged and are due to appear before the court - and as ever, I'd thank Gordon's family and the wider public for their patience and cooperation," Det Ch Insp Steel added.
"As families, please continue to have those conversations about the consequences of knife crime and report anybody you believe is carrying a weapon."
