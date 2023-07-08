Durham Miners' Gala: Thousands gather for event
Thousands of people have gathered for the annual Durham Miners' Gala.
The event, which began in 1871, celebrates County Durham's mining history, with marching bands, colliery banners and speeches from trade union figures.
An estimated 200,000 people attended the event when it returned following the pandemic in 2022.
A spokesperson for the Durham Miners' Association said the gala was "a ray of hope" for people.
Until the pandemic, cancellations only happened during the First and Second World Wars, the 1926 general strike and the miners' strike of 1984.
Durham's coalfield saw its last pit close in 1993.
Alan Mardghum, Secretary of the Durham Miner's Association, said Saturday's event had seen "a massive, massive turnout".
"Mostly, I think people are looking for hope, that ray of hope for a better future.
"Working people have been through a tough time and they see positivity in the gala.
"They see friendliness and comradeship and it gives them strength to carry on.
"I think that's always been the aim of the gala, and it's never been more true than it is today".
