Newcastle's Central Motorway reopens northbound
- Published
A major road through Newcastle has partly reopened more than a week after a major fire engulfed a nearby building.
The A167 (M) Central Motorway's northbound carriageways were closed over safety concerns following the blaze at Carliol Square on 28 June.
One lane reopened at 13:30 BST with a temporary 30mph (48kph) speed limit in place.
Eight people aged 11 to 16 have been arrested on suspicion of arson.
Northumbria Police said the disused former For Your Eyes Only building had "been secured and made safe", allowing one lane of the adjacent road to reopen.
However, motorists are advised to use alternative routes if possible.
Ch Insp David Wheeler thanked people for showing "patience and understanding".
"The decision to close the road was not one that was taken lightly given the impact it has had on road users, but ultimately the safety of the public is paramount in our thoughts.
"We will continue to monitor the traffic flow on the road and will provide further updates around the full reopening of the carriageway as soon as we can."
The 10-day closure of the northbound carriageways had been a "challenging time" which caused "a lot of disruption", Newcastle City Council said.
The local authority said it would be working closely with police to reopen the road in full as soon as possible.
Plumes of smoke were visible across the city after the fire started.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.