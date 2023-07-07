Olivia Burt: Pub chain fined £1.56m over Durham student's queue death
- Published
The UK's biggest pub chain has been fined £1.56m over the death of a student who was crushed as she queued to get into a club.
Olivia Burt, 20, suffered head injuries when a decorative barrier fell on her at Missoula in Durham in February 2018.
On Thursday, the Stonegate Group was found guilty of breaching a health and safety law.
Teesside Crown Court was told the first-year student's death was "senseless and avoidable".
Judge Howard Crowson said the company's breach of regulations fell into the medium category of culpability and a financial penalty was the only option open to him.
However, he added a fine would not compensate for Olivia's death as he described her life as "priceless".
As he left court, Olivia's father, Nigel Burt, said he was glad someone had at last "been held accountable" for his daughter's death.
