Jack Woodley murder: Appeal court told Newcastle judge 'failed'
A crown court judge "failed" to be fair during the trial of 10 youths found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old, the Court of Appeal has heard.
Jack Woodley died from a single stab wound in a group attack in Houghton-le-Spring in October 2021.
Ten boys aged between 14 and 18 at the time were found guilty of murder at Newcastle Crown Court on 1 June 2022.
Lawyers representing the youths told the court a two-week break and comments the judge made had harmed the case.
Leonard Smith KC, representing 19-year-old Grant Wheatley, said His Honour Judge Rodney Jameson QC had a "difficult task" in summing up the "10-defendant case" but "we regretfully say for different reasons he failed in that task".
Seven of the youths, including the-then 15-year-old who stabbed Mr Woodley, cannot be identified but three can now be named after turning 18, namely Wheatley, Clayton Owen, 19, and Sonny Smith, 18.
Leonard Smith said it had been a "very emotional trial" and no-one, including seasoned barristers, would forget the moment the guilty verdicts were given.
He said the trial began on 14 March with a two-week break scheduled from 9 May.
After the evidence phase had concluded on 21 April, jurors heard closing speeches from the prosecution and defence lawyers before the judge summed up the case.
Mr Smith said the last time jurors heard from the barristers was on 6 May, with them not being sent out to start their deliberations until Friday 27 May and the verdicts were reached the following Wednesday.
Mr Smith said in his summing up of Wheatley's case, the judge "crossed the boundary" from being an impartial and "neutral umpire" into offering an opinion that damaged jurors' views of the defendant.
Wheatley told the jury he threw two punches in the melee after seeing one of the other youths - a friend who started the attack on Mr Woodley - "in trouble", but in his statement submitted ahead of the trial the defendant never mentioned self defence or defence of others.
The judge told jurors because the self-defence claim was missing from the statement drawn up by his lawyers, they were "entitled to conclude it is something he has made up since", adding it was up to the jury to decide whether that was correct.
Mr Smith said that was the "last thing" jurors heard in relation to Wheatley and that the judge "conveyed the clear impression" that nobody but Wheatley believed he acted in reasonable defence.
'Inelegant but understandable'
Nicholas Lumley KC, representing the-then 15-year-old, now aged 16, who stabbed Mr Woodley, said the judge summed up the boy's case three-and-a-half weeks after jurors heard the defence's closing statement but was "silent" on important parts.
He said the judge mentioned the 2.7in (7cm) deep wound but not "why it was important", namely the defence's case the blade was much bigger so if the boy had intended to kill Mr Woodley it would have caused a deeper injury.
Mr Lumley said the prosecution and judge also "seized" on the boy's use of the word "accidental" when the youth explained the stabbing to jurors.
He said his side made the case the boy's phrasing was "inelegant" and "undoubtedly an unfortunate way of expressing things" but was "understandable" given he was a 15-year-old giving evidence in a court full of adults.
Finally, Mr Lumley said the judge failed to repeat the defence side's points that after he realised he had stabbed Mr Woodley, the youth fled and took no further part in the continuing attack which, he said, spoke to the boy's intent to actually harm the 18-year-old.
Appeal judges said the judge told jurors he was giving a "thumbnail sketch" rather than a full recap of the whole defence statement, but Mr Lumley said it should have been a fuller recount.
'Impact waned'
David Lamb KC, representing the-then 16-year-old, now aged 17, who threw the first punch at Mr Woodley, said the judge intervened with a "degree of hostility" when the youth was giving evidence.
The boy was asked by prosecutor Mark McKone KC if he would have kicked Mr Woodley in the head to which the youth replied: "I don't know, I might have, I might not have."
The judge then asked the boy if he realised what he had just said, which Mr Lamb said implied the youth had made a significant admission.
But, Mr Lamb said, the judge did not then ask the boy, who had the "vulnerability of a young defendant" if he was mistaken.
Mr Lamb said he later asked the boy if he had kicked anyone to which the boy replied "no I never", but the judge did not remind jurors of that, adding the judge had missed the "important and salient" parts.
Toby Hedworth KC, representing Sonny Smith, said because of the long delay, the impact of the lawyers' closing statements on jurors would have "waned" and the judge's summing up would therefore have had a "greater impact".
He said the judge did not do an "analysis of the issues" in Sonny Smith's case and the thumbnail did "not properly put before the jury" the defendant's argument.
Dapinder Singh KC, representing a boy who was 14 at the time of the attack but is now 15, said the need for thumbnail sketches to be "balanced and fair" was "particularly acute after any form of delay".
He said the "net effect" of the judge's summing up had been to "destroy the credibility" of the boy's case and "confused" the jury.
The appeal hearing continues.
