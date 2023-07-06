Gordon Gault: Five more charged in connection with boy's death
- Published
Five more people have been charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy, taking the total number to 11.
Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was stabbed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November.
Three 16-year-old boys and two men, aged 18 and 28, have been charged with violent disorder.
Det Ch Insp Matt Steel of Northumbria Police said the force wanted to "secure justice for Gordon's family" and find out what had happened.
"As a result of our extensive inquiries into the events on the night Gordon died, yesterday we carried out a number of further arrests and five males have since been charged with violent disorder," he said.
"I would ask that everyone respects the ongoing investigation and refrains from any speculation or commentary that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings."
The five are are due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle later.
Last week, five 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were charged with murder and remanded in secure youth accommodation.
The youths cannot be identified by the media because of their ages.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.