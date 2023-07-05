Blyth's £15m cinema plans approved despite councillor objections
- Published
Plans for a £15m cinema and cultural hub in a town's market place have been approved.
Work will start on the venue in Blyth, Northumberland, over the summer and it is expected to open in winter 2024.
Councillors argued that the design of the building was both "disgusting" and "beautiful" ahead of a vote, which saw proposals backed by 10 to three.
The meeting heard letters had been sent to 200 residents and the plans had not received a single objection.
Improvements will also be made to Market Place, with more green space, lighting and better toilets.
The three-screen cinema will be operated by Whitley Bay-based Jam Jar Cinema, with the largest expected to seat 120 people.
It is expected to create about 30 jobs when it opens, and there will also be a cafe and space for live music, theatre and comedy.
Conservative-led Northumberland County Council's strategic planning committee held a vote on Tuesday.
Conservative Ian Hutchinson said the design looked "hideous".
"We've got a great chance here to modernise the market square - it's just a blank space at the moment," he said.
"I can't support this at all because of the design - it's absolutely disgusting."
Labour's Caroline Ball also voted down the plans, arguing they were not ambitious enough.
"What is it bringing? It's not outstanding and it should be brilliant, we should be aiming for landmark venues in each of our towns," she added.
There was cross-party support from other members, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Labour's Anna Watson, who represents the Isabella ward in Blyth, said she was "excited" for the scheme.
"People just want something to get on with it in Blyth. We've had so many consultations," she said.
Barry Flux, Conservative, called it "a beautiful building".
"Not one single person has complained. I'm at a loss as to why there's so much negativity in this room."
The as-yet-unnamed venue has been funded through the £70m Energising Blyth programme, which aims to revitalise the town over five years.
The funding has come from the government's Future High Street Fund and Town Deal, Northumberland County Council and the North of Tyne Combined Authority.
