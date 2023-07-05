A69 crash between tractor and car sees two-mile tailbacks
A crash involving a car and tractor has caused major traffic problems on the A69.
It happened at about 07:10 BST on the westbound carriageway of the road, just before Hexham.
Nobody was seriously injured but National Highways said traffic stretched back 2.5 miles at one point during the morning rush hour.
Traffic is being diverted from the scene while one lane of the road remains blocked.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said officers were at the scene and "no-one is believed to have suffered any serious injuries".
The North East Ambulance Service was also called out after the alarm was raised.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew, who assessed and discharged one patient on scene," a spokesperson said.
