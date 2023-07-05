Ryhope Dene: Dog has lucky escape after falling 60ft
- Published
A family's dog had a lucky escape after falling about 60ft (18m) from a cliff before walking to safety.
Sunderland and Seaham coastguard rescue teams were called to Ryhope Dene, Sunderland, just after 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
Benson, a Bordeaux, was located by officers on a nearby beach before they escorted him up a set of steps.
The coastguard has since warned people "not to let your dogs wander off [their] lead around cliffs".
When the coastguard received the call from the owner they dispatched a team, including a rope rescue technician, to search the area.
However, they asked the RNLI Sunderland Lifeboat Station to help in the search, and they eventually found him "some way south" of the scene.
The sea was at low tide, which allowed three coastguard officers to reach Benson and get him back under control.
He appeared "no worse for his ordeal", but the owner was advised to visit the vet for a check up, the coastguard said.
A spokesperson said: "In this case the owner and dog are very lucky to be going home together."
They added that people should always contact the coastguard by calling 999 first.
Last week, a dog was also said to be "lucky to be alive" after falling 160ft (49m) from a cliff on the Yorkshire coast.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.