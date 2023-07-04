Man jailed after raping unconscious student in Newcastle
An illegal immigrant who raped an unconscious university student has been jailed for eight years.
Marwen Darwish carried the victim, who he found drunk and distressed, into a secluded alleyway in Newcastle in January.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Darwish, of Parish Court, Byker, admitted rape, theft and possessing a class C drug.
The 23-year-old Algerian faces automatic deportation after serving two-thirds of his sentence.
The court heard the victim does not remember what Darwish did to her during the attack in the New Bridge Street area of the city, which was captured on CCTV.
'Utter contempt'
Having been drinking in Newcastle, the student was in a "highly vulnerable and distressed state" when she was targeted in the early hours of the morning.
Recorder Tony Hawks told Darwish: "Any decent human being, seeing her in that condition, would have gone to her assistance or called the emergency services.
"You did neither. What you did was in fact to carry her to a secluded alleyway and took advantage of her condition.
"Fortunately she has no recollection of that."
He said Darwish had "added insult to injury" by stealing the woman's phone and had "walked away with utter contempt for her wellbeing or safety".
Penny Hall, mitigating, said Darwish was not looking for vulnerable women on the night of the attack.
'Forced himself upon victim'
Prosecutor Claire Wright said Darwish claimed in his first interview with police that he had met a woman in a bar that evening before leaving by himself.
However, camera footage showed him targeting his victim "who was barely capable of walking" before he fled.
Ms Wright said: "On being presented with the CCTV, Darwish then claimed that he had carried out these acts with full consent from the woman involved.
"However, it is very clear from the evidence that his victim was so heavily intoxicated that she lacked the capacity to give informed consent.
"Darwish's actions following the attack also suggested that he was aware that he had forced himself upon his victim against her will."
Darwish will be on the sex offenders register for life.
