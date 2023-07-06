Russell Foster to appeal after Leamside pitches refused
- Published
A developer will appeal against the rejection of plans for 20 children's football pitches in a rural village.
Durham County Council's planning committee blocked the Russell Foster Sports Foundation's application for a grassroots facility in Leamside.
Councillors said there were no "special circumstances" that would outweigh fears over traffic problems and the development of greenbelt land.
The local authority said it could not comment on any impending appeal.
Meanwhile, Durham Labour MP Mary Foy said she would work with the foundation to identify an alternative location.
David Armstrong, a trustee at the foundation, told the BBC it had "instructed our people to start the process" to appeal against Tuesday's decision.
He said he "wasn't surprised" but was disappointed that councillors refused to back the plans, which he argued would bring "sport, leisure and health" benefits to children under 13.
"[The councillors] were all in favour of the league over the years... they didn't take into account the community aspect," he said.
"It just seems a shame that they didn't grasp the opportunity to make a facility for future generations."
The foundation, which runs the Tyne and Wear Youth League, wants to relocate from its site in Newbottle, near Houghton-le-Spring, because it has outgrown the space.
Mr Armstrong added that if the appeal was refused "we will have to look at our options".
Councillors voted unanimously to reject the plans, which would have turned the disused equestrian facility, on Pithouse Lane, into a mix of indoor and outdoor pitches.
The foundation wanted to demolish some buildings and create catering facilities, toilets and parking.
Ahead of the meeting, the council's planning officers had recommended its refusal on the grounds it would "harm" the greenbelt and was in a "non-sustainable location".
Jonathan Elmer, Green councillor for Brandon, said the benefits of the development did not outweigh those concerns, adding that a lack of public transport would create a "dependency" on cars.
Ms Foy, who previously objected to the plans, said she was "fully supportive of grassroots football" but welcomed the decision.
She has since offered to meet with the foundation to "discuss how we can bring this facility to the constituency, in a location that is far more appropriate".
She said: "Nobody doubts the great work that Russell Foster Youth Leagues does for young people, but this site was unsustainable."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.