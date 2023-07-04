Sunderland attack: Woman grabbed by man while out running
A woman has been attacked by a man who grabbed her while she was out running.
The woman, who is in her 40s, had been running along Dame Dorothy Street, Sunderland, towards Roker Marina shortly after midnight on Friday.
As she stopped on a footpath the man grabbed her from behind, hurting her neck, before she managed to get away, Northumbria Police said.
Supt Rob Bosson said the attack was "of concern" and appealed for anyone who saw what had happened to come forward.
"Your information - no matter how insignificant it may seem - could prove valuable to our investigation," he said.
"We are also keen to hear from anyone who might have been travelling in the area at the time in a vehicle and has dashcam footage - or from any residents or businesses who may have CCTV or doorbell cameras."
The man ran off on foot in the direction of the Queen Victoria Hotel on Harbour View.
The woman was bruised and scratched and left shaken by the attack, police said.
